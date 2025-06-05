KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said it has received approval to seize Ilham Tower again.

In a statement issued today, the anti-graft agency said it will now confiscate the property — a prominent corporate tower in Kuala Lumpur linked to the late Tun Daim Zainuddin.

“This seizure is based on a Notice of Seizure of Immovable Property under Section 51(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001) dated June 4, 2025,” read the statement.

The MACC said the seizure was approved under Section 376(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593).

It added that a deputy public prosecutor confirmed that information provided by the MACC shows the building is linked to an offence under subsection 4(1) of the AMLATFPUAA 2001.

This is the second time Ilham Tower has been seized by the MACC.

The first seizure took place on December 18, 2023, after Daim failed to declare his family’s financial assets as requested by the MACC.

Ilham Tower is a 60-storey skyscraper in central Kuala Lumpur and is owned by Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary controlled by Daim's widow, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, and their two sons.