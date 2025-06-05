TUARAN, June 5 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Supreme Council will convene a meeting soon to determine the coalition’s strategic direction, including decisions on potential partners for the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the meeting is expected to take place most likely after Aidiladha celebrations.

“The meeting will cover many critical issues as the state election is approaching. We will discuss not only who our partners will be but also the distribution of seats, candidate selection to ensure winnability, campaign strategies, and efforts to strengthen party machinery across all constituencies.”

Hajiji said this to reporters after presenting sacrificial cattle donations at the Rumpun Bajau Samah Cultural Centre in Kampung Lok Batik today.

The remarks came in response to Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s statement on Tuesday that Sabah Umno will only consider cooperation with GRS after the state election.

Commenting further, the Sabah Chief Minister said Bung Moktar’s statement was merely Umno Sabah’s stance.

“We in GRS have not made any decisions yet. We will discuss and decide our election strategy, including which parties will be our partners, during the upcoming Supreme Council meeting,” he added. — Bernama