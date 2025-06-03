SHAH ALAM, June 3 — The technical report related to the gas pipeline explosion and fire incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya on April 1, is expected to be completed by June 26.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the investigation report will also be aligned with the results of the criminal investigation before being made public.

“We cannot release our criminal investigation now because we need to combine it with the technical investigation as there are still areas that need to be identified from the criminal investigation,” he said when met after an e-Bike Handover Ceremony at the Selangor Police Contingent headquarters here today.

He said the technical investigation under the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) also covers the integrity of the pipes, ground movement, and determines whether any activities in the area exert pressure on the gas pipeline.

On May 27, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the police as well as the DOSH investigation reports regarding the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights are expected to be released by the end of June.

Hussein said the police investigation, also covering aspects of negligence or sabotage, had been completed, and they are waiting for the DOSH to complete their investigation.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights at 8.10am on April 1 saw flames reaching heights of over 30 metres (m) with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius, taking nearly eight hours to extinguish, and causing a 9.8m-deep crater at the incident site. — Bernama