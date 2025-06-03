ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 3 — Police arrested a 33-year-old man just three hours after he allegedly attempted to rob a teenage girl and her grandmother at a house in Gelang Patah here on Sunday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M Kumarasan said in the 11.30am incident, the victims, a 14-year-old Chinese national and her grandmother, in her 70s, were at home when they were confronted by an unknown man.

“The suspect ordered the victims to hand over their valuables before choking one of them, resulting in a struggle between the suspect and both victims.

“The suspect then fled the scene after failing to obtain the valuables. Both victims sustained injuries and were referred to the hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Acting on information received, a team from the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters' Criminal Investigation Division together with officers from the Tanjung Kupang police station arrested the suspect at around 2.30pm on the same day.

A background check revealed that the suspect has two prior criminal records, while the initial urine screening test came back negative for drugs.

“Police also seized a T-shirt and a pair of shorts believed to have been worn during the incident. The suspect has been remanded for seven days from June 2 to June 8 to assist in the investigations,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

The offence is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and may also include a fine or whipping, if convicted.

M Kumarasan also expressed his appreciation to members of the public for providing information that led to the swift arrest of the suspect. — Bernama