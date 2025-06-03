KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today called on social media platforms, Meta and X, to be part of the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum (CMCF) as he deemed their measures to create a safer online environment are “far from satisfactory”.

Fahmi added that he has approached these platforms, asking them to follow the lead of TikTok — which voluntarily became a CMCF member.

“In my conversations with Asia-Pacific counterparts from Indonesia, Australia and Fiji, we found most of these social media platforms think they are bigger than the laws of governments of any country,” he said, after launching the Suicide Content Guidelines at Menara Star here today.

“But, we cannot have social media platforms just wash their hands off on (irresponsible) contents.”

Meta operates Facebook, Instagram and Threads, while X (formerly Twitter) is owned by tech mogul Elon Musk.

Fahmi said that a collective, regional policy response would be the best way to deal with social media companies that refuse to adhere to local laws.

He said the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on Safe and Responsible Use of Social Media Platforms by Asean leaders recently was one such initiative.

The Malaysia-led initiative to combat digital harms across the region is set to be formally adopted at the 47th Asean Summit in October.

Established in February 2001, the CMCF or better known as the Content Forum was designated as an industry forum to oversee and promote self-regulation of content over the electronic networked medium.