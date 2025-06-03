KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan reportedly said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has the right to determine Cabinet appointments, but it is not improper for political groups to make suggestions.

According to New Straits Times, Ahmad Maslan added that this included Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s proposal for a ministerial seat to be allocated to Umno if Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz joins PKR.

“It is up to the Prime Minister, as Cabinet matters fall under his prerogative and political authority,” he said.

Ahmad Maslan, who is also the deputy works minister, was responding to Anwar’s statement yesterday that there was no urgent need for a Cabinet reshuffle, as the government remains fully functional despite the resignation of two ministers.

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad stepped down from their Cabinet positions on May 28 after losing in the PKR party polls.

Two days later, Tengku Zafrul — who is minister of investment, trade and industry — resigned from Umno and announced plans to apply for membership in PKR.

Ahmad Zahid said last Friday that the economy minister post should be filled swiftly, particularly as the 13th Malaysia Plan is set to be tabled in July.