KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A 57-year-old man who was involved in a crash on Jalan Ampang after losing control of his car and veering into oncoming traffic is believed to have experienced a heart attack

The man was driving his Toyota Caldina on Saturday around 11am when the accident occurred near a traffic light junction in front of a private hospital.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said three vehicles were involved in the incident, the New Straits Times reported.

The Caldina collided head-on with an SUV driven by a 49-year-old woman, causing her car to move backwards and hit another SUV driven by a 30-year-old man.

A video of the crash has gone viral on social media.

Mohd Zamzuri said the man was in stable condition when he met with police.

Only the woman sustained minor injuries, and police are investigating the case under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.