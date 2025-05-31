MELAKA, May 31 – A schoolteacher and a self-employed electrical technician dubbed “Abang Wiring” were each fined RM5,000 or sentenced to six months’ jail by the Shariah High Court here yesterday after pleading guilty to attempting to commit an act deemed immoral under Shariah law.

Beritah Harian reported Judge Mohd Yunus Mohamad Zin handed down the sentence to Muhammad Hairul Ezuan Hamzah and Nur Fadilah Zainal, both 31, following an incident on February 28 at a residence in Taman Bukit Emas, Sungai Petai, Alor Gajah.

“The prosecution emphasises that there is no specific provision for unlawful intercourse between individuals not married to each other, so our approach is via Section 52 concerning attempts to commit illicit intercourse,” said Melaka Chief Shariah Prosecutor Atras Mohamad Zin.

Atras said both individuals had entered their pleas voluntarily and understood the implications under Section 52 of the Shariah Offences Enactment (Melaka) 1991, while also noting the case’s public attention as a factor in the prosecution’s call for a deterrent sentence.

Judge Mohd Yunus said the court considered the facts presented, the background of the accused, their plea for leniency, and the fact that this was their first offence, before imposing the sentence, which included an option of a fine or imprisonment.

Both individuals, who were unrepresented in court, opted to pay the fine.

The charge under Section 52 relates to attempts to engage in “zina”, or sexual relations with a person who is not one’s lawful spouse under Shariah law. It carries a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to 36 months in prison, or both.

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving a tip-off on May 27 regarding a couple allegedly involved in conduct contravening Shariah guidelines, leading to a summons for questioning on May 29 by the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (Jaim).

According to case facts, both individuals acknowledged engaging in the conduct on February 28, after which they were arrested and their statements recorded.

The matter drew significant public interest after it was reported that the female teacher had been placed on administrative leave amid allegations involving a married man.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek later confirmed that the teacher remained in service as a civil servant while awaiting the outcome of the case.



