BATU PAHAT, May 31 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 1,300 exotic birds, believed to be run by two local men, early yesterday.

Batu Pahat Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Mohammad Zaini Zainal said the birds, estimated to be worth RM100,000, were found on a fibre boat intercepted by a patrol vessel at about 1am.

“Checks on the boat uncovered 114 baskets containing murai batu (white-rumped shama) and murai kampung (oriental magpie robin). The two men, aged 26 and 27, failed to produce documents permitting the export of wildlife.

“Both suspects were taken to the Batu Pahat Maritime Zone for further investigation. The case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohammad Zaini said the success was the result of intelligence gathered on smuggling activities in the waters off Tanjung Laboh, believed to be a key transit point for wildlife trafficking syndicates.

He said the smuggling attempt was likely driven by strong market demand, with syndicates often using small boats at night to avoid detection. — Bernama