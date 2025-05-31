KUALA TERENGGANU, May 31 — Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 2 Sdn Bhd expects traffic volume to increase to 60,000 vehicles per day on the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) during the Aidiladha festive holidays.

In a statement today, LPT2 said the surge is anticipated during peak travel days, namely June 5 and 6, as well as June 8 and 9.

“Highway users heading back to their hometowns or holidaying on the East Coast are advised to plan their journeys in advance,” it said.

To manage the increase in traffic, LPT2 Sdn Bhd has implemented several initiatives, including the MyPLUS-TTA digital travel schedule, available on the PLUS app, to help distribute traffic flow and avoid congestion at specific locations along the expressway.

“We urge the public to plan their travel according to the recommended schedule, particularly for trips to hometowns from June 5 to 7, and the return journey to the Klang Valley from June 8 to 10,” it added.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, it said there will be no lane closures for maintenance works on LPT2 from June 5 to 9, except for emergency repairs, accident clearance or critical maintenance.

The company will also mobilise over 300 personnel throughout its operational ecosystem, particularly at toll plazas and traffic monitoring centres.

“In addition, more than 160 members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) will be deployed at selected rest and service areas (R&Rs), lay-bys and toll plazas to assist with traffic management and enhance user convenience,” the statement said.

LPT2 also urged the public to utilise facilities such as toilets and suraus available at nearby toll plazas.

Motorists can obtain the latest traffic updates via X@lpt2trafik, the LPT2Line at 1-800-88-0220, electronic message boards at selected locations, or through national radio stations.

The public is also encouraged to use navigation apps such as Waze or Google Maps to plan their routes and to contact the LPT2Line for emergency assistance if needed. — Bernama