KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The spirit of unity in Malaysia’s multiracial society should be upheld as a symbol of strength to further reinforce national harmony, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

In a Facebook post in conjunction with the Gawai celebration, Fadillah said Malaysians are fortunate to be able to celebrate cultural and religious festivities in a peaceful and harmonious environment.

Fadillah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Petra Jaya, noted that Sarawak, home to the country’s most ethnically diverse population, stands as a prime example of racial harmony.

“Let us always appreciate and be grateful for the peace and unity we have long enjoyed. Celebrate Gawai with joy, through traditional customs and the spirit of visiting one another,” he said.

He added that Gawai Dayak, as a symbol of unity and Dayak identity, reflects the richness of Malaysia’s cultural diversity — where people of various races, religions, and backgrounds live together in peace.

Gawai is celebrated in Sarawak on June 1 and 2 as an expression of gratitude following the end of the harvest season. — Bernama