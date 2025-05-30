SARIKEI, May 30 — A total of 37 individuals, including three former male civil servants, six women, and 28 other men, have tested positive for methamphetamine following a Special Preventive Operation conducted by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) Sarawak.

The operation took place across the Sarikei District from May 26 to 28 as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse in the region.

During the operation, 44 individuals were detained, screened, and subjected to urine tests. Of these, 37 tested positive for methamphetamine use.

The operation was led by Sarikei District AADK Chief Dalin Nani George and involved officers from both the Sarawak State AADK and Sarikei District AADK.

Support was also provided by several other enforcement agencies and departments, including the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), and local community leaders (KMKK).

All individuals who tested positive are being investigated under Section 3(1)(a) of the Drug Addicts (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

Meanwhile, two other individuals were handed over to the police for further investigation under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

AADK stated that it will continue to conduct regular and large-scale preventive and enforcement operations to address drug and substance abuse in Sarawak.

The agency also called for cooperation from all sectors to help safeguard communities and maintain drug-free environments. — The Borneo Post