PENAMPANG, May 30 — The federal government always takes into consideration the needs and requests of all states in determining the priority of projects under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He explained that the priority of projects could not be determined solely by the federal government and, instead, is jointly decided with the state governments after their requests are heard and attended to by the Federal leadership.

Citing Sabah, Anwar said that in almost every working visit he has made to the state, meetings or gatherings are held between leaders and senior federal and state officials to directly discuss requests from the state government.

“I’m not saying that 13MP (projects) do not take place, previously there are requests which are vetted by the federal ministries... now no more, (as) requests are made directly (at meetings) chaired by the prime minister, there are chief ministers, there are state ministers.

“We listen and pay attention directly. Frankly, this only happens because of uniformity, (as well as) good and close relationships due to mutual trust,” he said when officiating the Sabah state-level Kaamatan Festival celebration here today.

The event, held at Dewan Hongkod Koisaan, Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA), was also attended by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam and KDCA president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

Anwar also expressed his gratitude to Hajiji and the Sabah government for their openness to cooperating with the leaders and Federal government in a bid to develop and elevate the dignity of Malaysia and Sabah.

The prime minister emphasised that the spirit to strengthen Sabah must be nurtured through the strong unity between the federal and state governments within the framework of the Federation.

As such, he reminded everyone not to raise issues that can erode that good relationship simply for political mileage, especially ahead of the Sabah state election.

“In the battle leading up to this election... leaders who have led before, who were together, sometimes forget just to ramp up the political atmosphere, raising issues that erode confidence in the country... this is not healthy,” he said.

Anwar said the federal government and the states, particularly Sabah and Sarawak, have many diversity and differences, but this must be seen as a strength for Malaysia as a country for the wellbeing of its people.

He said that when Malaysia was established, “Bersekutu Bertambah Mutu” (Unity is Strength) was chosen as the national motto to illustrate the importance of togetherness in diversity in strengthening the country.

“Diversity can also be destructive, where there are countries in this world which initially embraced a multiracial and multi-religious society, but later experienced hostility between races, religions and regions. Which nation can be successful like that, everything will end up in ruin.

“So, no matter how difficult it is, any sensible leader in a political campaign to fight for the post of state assemblyman or member of parliament must remember never to sacrifice the state or country,” he said. — Bernama