GEORGE TOWN, May 30 — The direct Penang-Xi’an flight route operated by Loong Air is expected to resume soon, offering a boost to tourism industry players.

Tourism Malaysia deputy chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said the agency is in close communication with the airline, which is targeting a June resumption.

However, the exact date has yet to be confirmed as discussions are ongoing and both parties are closely monitoring market response.

“Loong Air also plans to launch a direct Kuala Lumpur–Xi’an route with three weekly flights. The inaugural flight is expected in late June and is in the application and preparation stage,” he said in a statement today.

Yeoh also emphasised Tourism Malaysia’s commitment to expanding international flight routes beyond Kuala Lumpur to ensure that all states benefit from Visit Malaysia Year 2026, thereby driving local economic and tourism growth.

“We will continue working with airlines to secure more direct international connections beyond Kuala Lumpur, enabling more tourists to access various parts of Malaysia directly,” he added. — Bernama