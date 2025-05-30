KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Police suspect that Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s official WhatsApp account was hacked using a foreign virtual private network (VPN).

Acting director of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali, said the hacker used the compromised account to send URL links to the minister’s contacts, according to a New Straits Times report.

He said, “Police is investigating the case under Section 4(1) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997.”

Muhammed Hasbullah also confirmed that police are working to trace the hacker’s location.

So far, authorities have not received any complaints of individuals suffering losses due to the incident.

“The swift action by the minister’s officers, who immediately reported the incident, prevented anyone from being deceived,” he added.

The breach of Saifuddin’s WhatsApp account was first reported last Monday.

The Home Minister’s office confirmed the hack and promptly lodged a police report.

Investigators believe the use of a foreign VPN was intended to obscure the hacker’s origin.

Authorities are urging the public to be cautious and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about cybersecurity threats targeting high-level officials in Malaysia.