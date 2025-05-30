KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has called on the people to continue to defend Malaysia’s harmony in diversity, strengthen the ties of brotherhood and preserve unity.

He said this when wishing a Happy Kaamatan Festival to the entire Kadazan Dusun, Murut and Rungus community, particularly in Sabah, who are celebrating this harvest festival on May 30 and 31.

He added that just like other festivals, the Kaamatan Festival is a manifestation of the racial diversity and cultural richness of the community in Malaysia, who live in peace and harmony regardless of racial, religious and cultural background.

“With its theme of ‘Kaamatan For All’ let’s celebrate the Kaamatan Festival with joy, strengthen ties of kinship and be grateful for the sustenance and good harvest.

“May our harvest this year and the years to come continue to overflow, bringing with it goodness, success and prosperity to all.

“Happy Kaamatan Festival, Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan,” Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, posted on Facebook today.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi also took to Facebook to extend the same greetings, saying he hopes that this festive season brings overflowing cheerfulness, love and sustenance to everyone.

“Happy Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day to all friends and families in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Both these festivals illustrate the richness of culture, customs and traditions and are symbols of harmony in the diversity of the people of Malaysia.

“Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan and Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai!,” he posted. — Bernama