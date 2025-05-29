KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Police have crippled two drug syndicates in separate raids in Gombak, following the arrest of a local man and woman, as well as a foreign man, with drug seizures amounting to RM7,121,015.20, recently.

Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Gombak district police headquarters (IPD) seized 212 plastic packets, believed to contain syabu (methamphetamine), weighing 222.331 kilogrammes (kg), from a Toyota Vios which had been left at a storage facility, at 9.30 pm on May 14.

He said that further investigation led to the arrest of a 25-year-old local man, who works as a used car salesman. The man has been remanded for 12 days, until tomorrow.

“The drugs seized in the first case are valued at RM7,114,592, and are believed to have been intended for distribution in the Klang Valley.

“Action was also taken under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, with the seizure of a gold chain, worth RM11,348.86,” he said, in a press conference at the Gombak IPD, today.

In the second case, Noor Ariffin said that police arrested a 34-year-old foreign man, believed to be a private college student, and a 47-year-old local woman, believed to be working as an insurance executive for a private company, in a Honda City at around 6 am last Tuesday.

He added that the two suspects, believed to be a couple, have been remanded for seven days, until June 3.

“A search of the vehicle uncovered two packets containing compressed dried leaves, believed to be cannabis, weighing 2.072 kg, which is estimated to be worth RM6,423.20.

“The drug seized in this case is believed to have been intended for distribution in the Gombak area. Also seized was RM500 in cash,” he said.

He said all three suspects have no prior criminal records, and they also tested negative for drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama