KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today said he remains loyal to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), despite stepping down from his ministerial position.

In a brief message posted on X, Nik Nazmi also appeared to have spoken on behalf of Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

“We resigned. We will not betray the party,” Nik Nazmi wrote.

Rafizi resigned from his post as economy minister yesterday, saying that his loss to Nurul Izzah Anwar in the recent PKR deputy presidency race meant he no longer had the mandate to implement the party’s reform agenda in government.

Nik Nazmi, who also failed to retain his position as PKR vice-president in the latest party polls, announced his resignation shortly after, citing similar reasons.

Yesterday, Free Malaysia Today reported that a message claiming 11 MPs had withdrawn their support for Anwar as the prime minister was circulating on Whatsapp.

PKR vice-president Chang Lih Kang, who was reportedly included in the list, rubbished the claim.