KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — A Bangladeshi man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in an apartment elevator last week.

Sohanur Rahman Anik, 23, was charged with sexually assaulting the 15-year-old victim inside and outside the elevator of an apartment building on Jalan Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, Sentul, at 10.39pm on May 21.

The charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Shakira Aliana Alias opposed bail on the grounds that the accused is a Bangladeshi national without any form of identification.

The accused was also unrepresented in court.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali denied bail and set July 8 for mention. — Bernama