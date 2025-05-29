KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Two-thirds of Malaysians support higher cigarette taxes, provided they are implemented in a moderate and predictable manner, according to a survey conducted by the Merdeka Center.

The findings revealed that 66 per cent of Malaysians back an increase in cigarette taxes, while 25 per cent oppose the move, and nine per cent remain unsure. The strongest support came from those aged 21 to 30, with over 84 per cent in favour, while opposition to tax hikes was highest among respondents aged 51 to 60.

The survey also found significant differences in support based on gender and smoking status. Among women, 72 per cent supported the tax hike, compared to 61 per cent of men. Opposition was higher among men, at 33 per cent, compared to 16 per cent among women.

Additionally, 65 per cent of respondents supported implementing a multi-year tax calendar for cigarette excise hikes, allowing for moderate and predictable increases. Among respondents aged 18 to 20, 78 per cent favoured the idea, with the highest support seen in the 21 to 30 age group (80 per cent). Support decreased with age, falling to 53 per cent among those aged 60 and above.

Women were more supportive of a multi-year tax calendar, with 66 per cent in favour compared to 64 per cent of men. By smoking status, former smokers were the most supportive, with 70 per cent backing the policy, while current smokers showed the least support at 60 per cent.

A majority of Malaysians (79 per cent) also agreed that curbing illicit trade would help reduce crime and increase tax revenue for essential services such as health, education, and infrastructure. Non-Malay Bumiputera and Malay Bumiputera respondents were the most supportive, with 86 per cent and 84 per cent respectively agreeing that addressing illicit trade would yield these benefits. This was followed by Chinese respondents (80 per cent) and Malays (79 per cent). Indian respondents were less convinced, with 62 per cent expressing support.

As Malaysia holds the Asean chairmanship this year, 72 per cent of respondents said the country should prioritise excise tax reform and cross-border enforcement to curb smuggling.

The survey was conducted by the Merdeka Center between March 27 and April 17, 2025, involving 1,210 Malaysians aged 18 and above across all 14 states, including Sabah and Sarawak. Random stratified sampling was employed based on ethnicity, gender, age, and location, with interviews conducted by phone.