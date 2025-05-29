GEORGE TOWN, May 29 — Penang PKR vice chairman Fahmi Zainol has stated that he will not resign from his position as the state executive councillor despite his recent defeat in party elections.

The chairman of the State Agrotechnology, Food Security, and Cooperative Development Committee stated that he will continue to fulfil his duties and remain loyal to the party.

“No, I will not take that step (resigning as exco). I have my principles. When the party appoints you, you will serve until the end of the term. I am a party man and this responsibility is a trust given to me by the party,” he said, stressing that he will uphold that responsibility.

He said this during a press conference at Komtar here today.

In the recent Penang PKR division elections, the Pantai Jerejak assemblyman was defeated by Johari Kassim in the race to secure the Jelutong Division chief position. He also failed to secure a seat in PKR’s Central Leadership Council.

Fahmi said there has been no pressure for him to step down, adding that the situation is under control.

Yesterday, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced their resignations from Cabinet after failing to retain their positions as PKR deputy president and vice president in last week’s party polls. — Bernama