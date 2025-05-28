KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The resignations of Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today have been described by analysts as a turning point signalling the need for a Cabinet reshuffle within the Madani government.

Political analyst Prof Datuk Dr Sivamurugan Pandian, who is with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), said the development takes into account factors such as the possibility of other ministers or deputy ministers from ‘Rafizi’s faction’ in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) following suit.

He added that another factor to consider is the status of Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, whose term as Senator is set to expire in December.

“Given the current situation, this might be the right time for a Cabinet reshuffle. With Rafizi’s resignation, followed by Nik Nazmi’s, and possibly more to come, a comprehensive reshuffle is necessary to ensure the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has a team fully committed to leading the country for the remainder of the term.

“A Cabinet reshuffle is important not only to fill the vacancies left by outgoing ministers but also to ensure government stability and maintain public confidence and trust,” he told Bernama.

Rafizi and Nik Nazmi, who failed to retain their positions in the recent PKR central leadership election, have announced their resignations, effective June 17 and July 4, respectively.

The resignations of Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today have been described by analysts as a turning point signalling the need for a Cabinet reshuffle within the Madani government. — Bernama pic

Commenting further, Sivamurugan said any Cabinet reshuffle should be guided by the key performance indicators (KPI) previously set for all ministers and deputy ministers.

Senior lecturer at the Faculty of Administrative Science and Policy Studies, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Kedah, Dr Jazimin Zakaria, suggested the government should consider appointing more technocrats in the event of a Cabinet reshuffle.

“Rafizi’s decision is unhealthy; it is a political emotional reaction. While it may be due to issues of integrity or loyalty to the party, the timing is not right, especially when we are facing a trade war. Therefore, it is worth considering technocrats, prioritising quality and performance,” he said.

Meanwhile, political analyst from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Assoc Prof Dr Mazlan Ali, said the ministerial resignations are in line with the democratic practices upheld in the country and stressed that these will not undermine the stability of the MADANI government.

“This is a normal occurrence in a democracy; when individuals holding office lose their party mandate, they step down accordingly. There is a possibility that some ministry-level planning might be affected, but overall, it will not have a major impact on government policy,” he said.

The Perdana Centre, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities lecturer expressed confidence in Anwar’s wisdom, describing him as having a contingency plan in managing the resignations within his Cabinet.

He added that the Prime Minister also has the advantage of leading a government supported by an efficient Cabinet and a strong parliamentary majority.

Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Datuk Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the competence and experience of civil servants in the relevant ministries will ensure that there is no disruption to the implementation of previously planned policies.

“Furthermore, the selection of replacements will surely reflect the Madani government’s commitment to meritocracy and inclusivity, while ensuring continuity of the country’s reform agenda,” he said.

All analysts agreed that the individuals appointed to succeed the outgoing ministers must demonstrate courage, responsibility, and the competence to carry forward and enhance existing policies. — Bernama