KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The success of individuals, companies and nations in the future could be measured by how effectively they deploy and use artificial intelligence (AI), said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He noted that AI is no longer just a technological tool; rather, it has arguably become the next great enabler of economic competitiveness, national resilience, and even geopolitical influence.

“In many ways, AI has already disrupted how we work, search for or present information - even how we live, interact and entertain among ourselves. Still, there is no shortage of voices who will warn us about the challenges and dangers of this latest game changer.

“We cannot, for example, easily dismiss the possibility of AI aggravating increased polarisation, xenophobia, racism or propensity for war,” he said in his opening notes during the fireside chat session titled “The Intelligence Grid: Building Bridges Through Sovereign AI Collaboration” here today.

Tengku Zafrul was the moderator for the firechat session, joined by three speakers - Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and G42 group chief executive officer Peng Xiao.

G42 is a technology holding company based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with a focus on AI and cloud computing.

However, Tengku Zafrul said that in a world often framed by “binary rivalries,” the session is choosing to take an alternative path.

“What we hope to explore today is how middle powers - like those in ASEAN and the Gulf - can shape a new model of sovereign AI collaboration: one that respects sovereign interests, while promoting shared development, mutual trust, and inclusive progress. We are lucky to have a distinguished trio of two leaders and a global corporate captain to deliberate these weighty questions before us,” he added. — Bernama