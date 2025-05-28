KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Police have confirmed that a baby boy aged about seven months died at a childcare centre in Taman Danau Kota here on Monday (May 28).

Wangsa Maju deputy police chief Supt Syahrul Anuar Abdul Wahab said the victim’s father lodged a report at the Setapak Police Station a few hours after the incident, which was believed to have occurred between 9 am and 11 am.

“The baby’s body was sent to hospital for a post-mortem to identify the cause of death and the case has been classified under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001,” he said in a statement today.

He said an investigation is being conducted by the D11 (Sexual, Women and Child Investigation) Division of the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters and urged those with information regarding the incident to assist in the investigation. — Bernama