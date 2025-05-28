KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, has received letters from the Minister of Economy and the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability requesting leave and resignations from their Cabinet posts.

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who lost his bid for re-election as PKR deputy president to Nurul Izzah Anwar, announced his resignation as Economy Minister earlier today. The former Pandan MP had previously stated that he would step down if he failed to secure the deputy presidency, emphasizing the importance of Cabinet members holding party leadership positions.

Following Rafizi’s resignation, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad also announced his decision to step down as Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability after losing his PKR vice-presidency. In a statement, Nik Nazmi said his resignation will take effect on July 4, with leave commencing tomorrow.

The Prime Minister has approved the leave requests from both ministers following a review of their submissions.

The Prime Minister’s Office added that any further developments regarding the matter will be communicated in due course.