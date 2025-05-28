KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Four senior medical professionals are reportedly in the running for the post of Health director-general.

According to a report in Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the post has been vacant since the retirement of Datuk Dr Radzi Abu Hassan earlier this month, after he reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

FMT reported that sources identified the list of candidates as including Deputy Health Director-General (Research and Technical Support) Datuk Dr Nor Fariza Ngah and Deputy Health Director (Medicine) Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

Also reportedly in consideration are the Health Ministry’s Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Datuk Dr Basheer Ahamed Abdul Kareem, and Kuala Lumpur Hospital Director, Dr R Harikrishna Nair.

Dr Basheer and Dr Harikrishna are said to have about five years remaining in service, while Drs Nor Fariza and Nor Azimi are reportedly expected to retire next year.

All four candidates have held senior leadership roles and are recognised for their contributions to the public healthcare sector.

According to the report, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad is expected to present the proposed appointment to the Cabinet for approval soon.