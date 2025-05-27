SEPANG, May 27 — Three individuals, including a former police officer, were detained for impersonating police personnel while working on a local drama production. The arrests occurred after a police station chief confronted the suspects during a routine crime prevention patrol near Lakefront Residence, Cyberjaya, on May 25.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspects were apprehended while loading items into a vehicle.

"Upon inspection, various police-related items, including toy guns, were discovered in the vehicle's trunk," he said during a press conference at the Sepang police headquarters.

An investigation revealed that the items, which included police cones, roadblock signs, uniforms, berets, vests, boots, handcuffs, beacon lights, and toy gun replicas ranging from pistols to assault rifles, were used in the film production without official permission from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The suspects, aged between 29 and 64, were providing freelance acting services to production houses, taking roles as officers conducting police checkpoints or searches.

"One of the suspects is a retired sergeant major. They have been active for about four months and were just finishing a filming session at the time of their arrest," Hussein said.

Hussein emphasised that the use of PDRM assets without official authorisation, especially for film or drama production, is a serious offence.

"Any parties wishing to utilise such assets must obtain approval from Bukit Aman's Corporate Communications Department.

"Failure to do so not only violates the law but also risks damaging the credibility of the nation’s security institution. PDRM remains committed to upholding the agency's image and preventing its misuse in any context that may mislead the public," he added.