SEPANG, May 27 — Five police officers allegedly on the payroll of a cable theft syndicate were among 16 individuals arrested after Selangor police crippled the syndicate’s year-long operation near Kampung Desa Putra here.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the officers were allegedly paid between RM1,000 and RM2,000 each in exchange for confidential information on police crime prevention activities in the area where the syndicate operated.

“The stolen cables were burned to extract the metal, which was then sold to a scrap metal yard in Semenyih. The syndicate reaped hefty profits of around RM683,000.

“The spoils were distributed among the members, including the police officers, according to their roles,” he said during a press conference at the Sepang police headquarters today.

The arrests followed a series of raids conducted between May 19 and 23.

On May 19, police patrols discovered three suspicious vehicles transporting cables near an oil palm plantation. Two suspects were found outside the vehicles, while six others were caught burning cables to extract the metal.

Further arrests were made on May 20, 22, and 23. Items seized included machinery and equipment used to extract the cable, as well as vehicles used to transport the stolen items.

The detained police officers comprised three corporals and two sergeants.

Hussein revealed that among those arrested were two outsourced contractors hired by a major utility company. They allegedly taught syndicate members how to evade system detection and extract cables without triggering alarms.

Hussein urged the public to report any suspicious activities involving cable theft and to avoid engaging in transactions involving stolen cables.

“Cable theft is not only a crime but also threatens public safety, the economy, and societal harmony,” he said.