KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The inaugural trilateral summit between Asean, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China marks a new chapter of strategic cooperation, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his welcoming address at a gala dinner hosted in honour of Asean leaders last night, Anwar highlighted the GCC’s remarkable transformation, describing it as “the most peaceful and fastest-growing economy in the world”, driven by new technology and artificial intelligence.

He also stressed that Asean regards China as a valued friend, adding that despite complex geopolitical realities, the region remains committed to constructive engagement.

“This is a meeting of minds, people who want to develop their countries, who believe in independence, in rights, in democracy and who want to enhance trade, increase investments,” he said.

Anwar also expressed deep appreciation for the presence of the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Asean-GCC-China Summit, underscoring the significance of their participation as reflective of enduring friendship and trust among partners.

“This is not just a meeting of countries, but the support, the affection, the trust of Asean leaders are unrivalled and unique.

“To Premier Li Qiang, please be assured (that) Asean is here as a friend of China’s, and this partnership must continue to be built on mutual trust,” he said.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait is leading his country’s delegation to the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the Asean-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

The Crown Prince is representing the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at these high-level meetings which coincide with the ongoing 46th Asean Summit hosted by Malaysia.

This year marks Malaysia’s fifth term as Asean Chair, having previously held the chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. — Bernama