KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Police have arrested three men, including the main suspect, in connection with the assault of a man who was beaten and slashed at the Puchong Intan Apartments in Taman Puchong, near Subang Jaya, last Thursday.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Fairus Jaafar said the suspects, aged between 30 and 40, were picked up by a D7 unit from the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) along Jalan USJ 9 at around 3 pm yesterday.

“All three have prior criminal records and admitted to being involved in the incident. They are currently in custody and a remand application will be submitted at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for further investigation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The incident occurred around 2.15 am when a woman reported that her boyfriend had been attacked by her ex-husband and two accomplices.

Investigations revealed the 47-year-old victim, a local man, had been living with the ex-wife of one of the suspects.

He sustained injuries to his body and head after being beaten and slashed with a knife and an iron rod, and is reportedly stable after receiving treatment at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang. — Bernama