KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed satisfaction over the thorough preparations and coordinated efforts by various ministries and agencies to ensure the success of the 46th Asean Summit slated to take place in the capital today onwards.

Speaking to reporters last night, Anwar said he deeply appreciated the sacrifices made by officials who have worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth running of the summit.

He said this includes logistical preparations undertaken by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, and the security forces.

“I’m satisfied and may everything proceed well. On the substantive side, we have tried to address all issues, especially since this is more complex with Asean, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China all involved,” he said after spending over an hour at the Asean Pre-Council Meeting tonight.

The meeting was convened to coordinate the agenda ahead of the Asean Summit, which officially begins tomorrow.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh; and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azhar Abbas.

The 46th Asean Summit and its related meetings, held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, will bring together Southeast Asian leaders for high-level discussions focused on regional cooperation, economic integration, and geopolitical stability.

It will see participation from the heads of government of all Asean member states, except Myanmar, with Timor-Leste attending as an observer.

Proceedings will begin with the 46th Asean Summit Plenary, chaired by Anwar, where leaders are expected to deliberate on a range of key regional issues, including trade and investment, maritime security, climate change, and the digital economy.

This year marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing the regional bloc, having previously held the Asean chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

In conjunction with the summit, two pivotal high-level engagements, namely the 2nd Asean-GCC Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit, will also be convened, serving as strategic platforms to advance regional and inter-regional cooperation. — Bernama