KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Strengthening cooperation in investment and cybersecurity was among matters discussed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet during a bilateral meeting today.

Anwar said the 20-minute meeting, held on the sidelines of the 46th Asean Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here, also touched on the need for both countries to further enhance relations for mutual benefit and shared prosperity.

“The scope of cooperation covers investment and trade, the halal industry, cybersecurity, Islamic banking, energy, defence, tourism, agriculture and education.

“This close cooperation reflects the strong commitment of both countries to play an active role in shaping a peaceful, stable and prosperous region,” he said in a statement.

Also present at the meeting were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Hun Manet, accompanied by his wife Pich Chanmony and the Cambodian delegation, arrived in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to attend the 46th Asean Summit and Related Summits.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing Asean, following previous terms in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

In conjunction with the regional summit, two pivotal high-level engagements—the 2nd Asean-GCC Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit—will be convened, serving as strategic platforms to advance regional and inter-regional cooperation. — Bernama