JOHOR BAHRU, May 25 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is set to revitalise the Rakan Muda initiative, first introduced in 1994, with the aim of nurturing a new generation of youth equipped with the knowledge and skills aligned with their individual passions and interests.

Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) Management Services Division undersecretary Richard Barahim said that plans to actively revive the Rakan Muda programme across its 10 existing focus areas were initiated in 2023, but the ministry is now intensifying efforts to implement them fully this year.

“The idea had already been conceived, but there was no suitable platform for its execution, until we identified the Madani Rakyat Programme (PMR), which proved to be a fitting avenue, especially with the increased involvement of youths,” he said.

“The implementation of PMR, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU), is considered comprehensive. In addition to attracting youth participation, it also brings together various ministries and government agencies,” he told reporters at the Johor PMR 2025 at Toppen Shopping Centre here today.

He added that KBS also plans to modernise the Rakan Muda by incorporating activities that align with current trends and technological advancements to ensure it remains relevant to today’s youth.

“At KBS, we want to assure the public, especially youths, that Rakan Muda is still active and very much alive. We are committed to keeping it relevant by introducing activities that reflect current interests and technological developments.

“The Rakan Muda programme encompasses a variety of focus areas, including self-reliance, environmental appreciation, entrepreneurial spirit, fitness, arts and culture, innovation, volunteerism, rural development, and community engagement,” he said.

This edition of the PMR, led by the KBS, offers a diverse lineup of activities aimed at empowering youth and graduates, including career opportunity showcases, talent discovery programmes, and eSports competitions.

Notably, this edition of the PMR coincides with the state-level National Youth Day celebration today, further amplifying the voices and potential of youth. — Bernama