PUTRAJAYA, May 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed Malaysia’s deep appreciation for Laos’ commitment and cooperation in strengthening bilateral and regional ties, particularly in support of Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship this year.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his counterpart from Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, who is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, Anwar praised the Lao authorities for their continued collaboration, noting that the country has played a key role in ensuring a smooth transition and ongoing coordination for Asean activities.

“Since they (Laos) hosted the Asean Retreat and the Heads of Government Meeting last year, Laos has been extremely helpful in assisting and collaborating with our team in Malaysia when we took the turn of hosting the Asean-related meetings from early this year,” he said.

Anwar also highlighted the growing economic confidence in Laos, citing the presence of four major Malaysian banks, namely Maybank, RHB, CIMB and Public Bank, currently operating in the country.

“So, with the four Malaysian banks there, it shows the confidence in the country’s (Laos) political system and also the stability and also attractive investment policies, and the manner the central banks manage the affairs of the financial institutions,” he said.

Anwar said this provides a strong foundation for greater Malaysian investment in Laos, as well as in Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand, under the broader Asean framework. — Bernama