KOTA BARU, May 25 — Police collected chemical samples from a Kuala Krai rubber factory, where two suspects worked, to probe the acid attack on a spa operator in Beris Kubur Besar, Bachok, on May 17.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the samples have been sent to the Chemistry Department to determine whether they match the chemical (acid) used in the attack.

“This process may require some time, but it is essential for the investigation,” he told reporters today.

Meanwhile, Bachok Police Chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and the two suspects in custody did not know each other.

He said they are also searching for a third suspect believed to be connected to the incident and thought to have a close link with the two suspects, aged 38 and 45, recently arrested at the rubber factory.

On May 17, a female trader was splashed with a substance believed to be acid by an unknown individual in an incident near a convenience store in Beris Kubur Besar, Tawang.

The victim sustained severe burns on her shoulders, back, arms, and legs from the attack. She is currently in stable condition and is receiving treatment at the Burn Treatment Unit, Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian. — Bernama