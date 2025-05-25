PUTRAJAYA, May 25 — Asean must prioritise poverty eradication and the protection of vulnerable communities as central pillars of its development agenda, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In an interview with Asean media ahead of the 46th Asean Summit, Anwar stressed that economic growth must lead to tangible improvements in people’s welfare, social protection and human dignity for the region’s people.

“The issue of poverty is very close to my heart. Here (in Malaysia), I made it clear that for hardcore poor, we must aim for zero poverty. Although it (poverty) may resurface next year, I said the country has no reason to allow that to happen. We will have to resolve that, and we’ve been relatively successful in that.

“Otherwise, all this talk about economic development does not translate to the lives and the welfare of the people. Of course, every country has to do it within their limits and capabilities, but what is important is a firm commitment,” he said.

He also challenged Asean to act on the pledges it has repeatedly made in joint declarations, where poverty, inequality, and development gaps are frequently mentioned.

He noted that the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on Asean 2025 already outlines poverty eradication and inclusive growth as core goals and called on Asean leaders to maintain momentum on these fronts.

The Prime Minister also underscored the need to address systematic inequalities and prevent vulnerabilities such as scams and human trafficking, which disproportionately affect the region’s poor.

“Cybersecurity and scams are major issues that should be addressed. We have now effective cooperation from Laos, Cambodia in tackling these issues, both at the bilateral level and through Asean mechanisms,” he said.

Looking ahead to Asean 2040 and beyond, Anwar emphasised that the region’s success will rest on good governance, deeper integration and collective action.

He said Asean’s centrality and non-aligned posture allow it to trade and cooperate with a wide range of partners, including BRICS nations, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China.

“If we only think of national interests, of course, there are limits, but as Asean has more than 640 million people and a USD3 trillion economy, the potential is enormous.

“The final judgement will be the welfare of our people, quality education, public health, infrastructure, and lifting the poor. These are human dignity issues, and that is the real test of our success,” he added.

Anwar also expressed optimism for the current summit, noting that consensus had been built around key issues including the Asean power grid, digital connectivity and intra-regional trade.

At the same time, he commended the spirit of cooperation among Asean leaders and praised the professionalism shown in the summit preparation.

“I’m really pleased with the level of engagement, even bureaucratic or protocol issues are handled with ease. The inclusion of GCC and China in these meetings adds even more weight,” he said.

While acknowledging logistical challenges such as road closures, Anwar said such measures were necessary to ensure security and honour the presence of important guests.

The 46th Asean Summit is being held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability. This year also marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing Asean, following previous terms in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. — Bernama