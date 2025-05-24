GUA MUSANG, May 24 — The body of a man who went missing after his four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle was swept away while crossing Sungai Sumar in Kuala Betis on Tuesday was recovered yesterday.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the victim, identified as 50-year-old Chan Chong Cheng, was found trapped among fallen trees about six kilometres downstream from where the incident occurred, while his vehicle had been located on Thursday, about 120 metres away.

“The victim could not be located during the search and rescue operation on the day of the incident, covering a two-kilometre stretch of the river. It was resumed downstream yesterday morning, and the team recovered the body at 10.20am,” he said in a statement.

He said the case has been classified as sudden death, and the body has been sent to Gua Musang Hospital for a post-mortem.

On May 20, Chan’s 4WD was swept away by strong currents while en route to Pos Bihai. His two passengers managed to escape by breaking the windows before it was carried away. — Bernama