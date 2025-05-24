JOHOR BARU, May 24 — Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli says he feels “a great deal of relief” as he prepares to return to private life following his defeat in the PKR deputy presidency race, ending a decades-long stretch at the party’s top leadership level.

“Honestly, I don’t feel that bad. If anything, I feel a great deal of relief that I can return to living a private life, away from the shenanigans of the corridors of power,” he said in a long post on X today.

The 47-year-old Pandan MP and long-time PKR strategist reflected on his 27-year political journey, marked by court battles, whistleblowing on financial scandals, and an early departure from the corporate world to serve under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Despite his electoral loss, Rafizi made clear that his commitment to reform remains unchanged.

“I have no intention of giving up on the idealistic belief that Malaysia deserves better, a belief that inadvertently drew me into activism and politics in the first place,” he said.

He thanked supporters for their backing and acknowledged the disillusionment among party members. But rather than dwell on the outcome, Rafizi said he would use his time outside politics to reconnect with ordinary Malaysians and continue advocating for change.