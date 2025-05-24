KUALA TERENGGANU, May 24 — Police arrested 11 men, including an Indonesian national, in Op Dadu for alleged gambling during a cockfighting raid yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the suspects, aged between 32 and 56, were engaged in cockfighting behind a house in Kampung Atas Tol, here, when the raid was conducted at about 12.30pm.

He said the raid was conducted following intelligence gathering by the D7 Branch of the state police with the cooperation of the State Veterinary Services Department.

The police also seized four roosters, a cockfighting bond, RM5,823 and a bag containing needles, thread and red medical bandages, he said.

He said all the suspects tested negative for drugs, and the case is being investigated under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 32(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015. — Bernama