JOHOR BARU, May 24 — Nurul Izzah Anwar is the newly elected PKR deputy president after she winning by a wide margin against incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

The 44-year-old former party vice-president officially polled 9,803 votes to secure the party’s second highest leadership post, while Rafizi only managed 3,866 votes.

The results were announced by PKR election committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, shortly after party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, officiated PKR’s 2024-2025 National Congress at the Persada International Convention Centre here last night.

After the announcement, Nurul Izzah briefly told reporters that she will soon undertake the difficult task of preparing the party to face the coming 16th general election.

“The new team will start by reconciling the various party members, especially at the grassroots level,” she told reporters before leaving the event hall.

Earlier, Nurul Izzah and Rafizi had locked horns in a straight contest for the deputy president’s post.

Both contenders were involved in a closely watched campaign that saw Nurul Izzah, who is also Anwar’s daughter, being a favourite among party members.

The former Pematang Pauh MP had widespread support from many PKR divisions and party leaders ahead of the elections.

Rafizi, in his recent hard-hitting campaign, said that he would resign as economy minister if he lost the post to Nurul Izzah.

The 47-year-old Pandan MP was previously elected as PKR’s deputy president in the 2022 party election after defeating its former secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

A total of 32,030 PKR delegates from 222 divisions and wings had voted in the party’s central leadership election held yesterday.