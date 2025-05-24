JOHOR BARU, May 24 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar has called for the party to be allocated 13 seats to contest in the upcoming Sabah State Election (PRN).

“We need to ask the president (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) to negotiate for us to get 13 seats for the state of Sabah.

“We must ensure our machinery turns out in full force to help campaign in the state election, and may Allah grant us strength. Most importantly, we must win as a movement,” she said during the winding-up session of the president’s policy address at the PKR National Congress 2024/2025 here, today.

The congress was attended by Anwar, who is also the prime minister, and PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as well as the party’s leadership lineup.

In her speech, Nurul Izzah also touched on the need for unity among all party members after the elections, besides urging continued efforts in programmes that assist the people.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after the congress, Nurul Izzah reminded all candidates who contested in the recent party elections to continue upholding the spirit of camaraderie.

“To all who contested, those who won and those who didn’t make it this time, whatever the outcome, we must uphold and cherish the spirit of camaraderie, because that is what underpins us. We, in the context of the PKR leadership, want to be watchful and supportive, always reminding one another and holding fast to our principles,” she said. — Bernama