LANGKAWI, May 24 — The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (Lima’25) concluded today, recording an attendance of approximately 450,000 visitors from all commercial and business sectors, both domestic and international delegations, as well as the general public.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said this marks the Lima edition as a continuous platform and arena for sharing various ideas, the latest technologies, and strategic collaborations that are very important for the country.

After the rain cleared, the Russian Knights’ fighter jet display lifted the spirits of attendees at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (Lima ’25). — Bernama pic

“Even though the atmosphere is uncertain, with the rain like today, we still saw many people rushing into the exhibition hall to witness the technological developments being showcased.

“This year saw the participation of 860 exhibitors, a figure higher compared to Lima’23, consisting of 50 per cent local exhibitors and 50 per cent international exhibitors, a very commendable achievement,” he said in his closing speech at Lima’25 at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) here today.

Over the course of five days, Mohamed Khaled said Lima’25 also recorded 1,400 business-to-business (B2B) meetings and 920 business-to-government (B2G) sessions.

Therefore, he said, all these achievements provide a positive outlook on the development and future of the country’s defence industry, thus becoming the nation’s hope and reliance to reduce the country’s dependence on external parties.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin delivers the closing address for the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (Lima’25) at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) today. — Bernama pic

Apart from the commercial aspects and business transactions, the defence minister said Lima’25 also expanded its vibrancy and excellence by recording an increase in the number of static asset exhibitions compared to previous editions.

In fact, for the first time, Lima’25 featured a high immersive experience dome, known as the A.T.M.O.S Sphere, which stands for Aerospace, Technology, Maritime, and Operations for Sustainability.

“This is a glimpse of how many more things we do not know in this world... and if we want to become a successful nation, we must have the value of always learning and uncovering things that are still unknown to us,” he added.

A.T.M.O.S Sphere is a high-tech exhibition that uses 360-degree technology and audiovisual immersion to reflect Malaysia’s aspirations to lead advancements in land, sea, air and beyond.

Despite the heavy rain in Langkawi, crowds still turned up and captured memories on the final day of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (Lima ’25) today. — Bernama pic

Lima’25 is organised by the Defence Ministry, in collaboration with Global Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn Bhd (GEC), and emphasises innovation and enhancing competitiveness among industry players in line with current technological developments.

This exhibition is the largest in the maritime and aerospace industry in Southeast Asia since it was first held in 1991. — Bernama