JOHOR BARU, May 23 — The water supply disruption in Johor Baru, caused by an unexpected failure of the main pumps at the Sungai Johor Water Treatment Plant (WTP) three days ago, is expected to be fully restored by late tonight.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi confirmed that all six damaged pumps have been repaired.

“The water supply in Johor Baru has been disrupted for three days due to the pump failure, but all units have now been fixed. InshaAllah, water will be fully available to all affected households by tonight,” he said.

He made the remarks during the launch of the Madani Rakyat Programme (PMR) officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Toppen Shopping Centre today.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh who is also the programme lead, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and state government officials.

Since Wednesday, about 100,000 user accounts in the district were affected by the water disruption.

State Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the pump failure forced the Sungai Johor plant to halt operations from Tuesday afternoon, resulting in a daily water supply shortfall of 318 million litres in the affected areas. — Bernama