JOHOR BARU, May 23 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar is leading the race for the deputy president post for the 2025-2028 term, based on unofficial results from the party election held today.

Sources informed Bernama that in the straight fight contest with incumbent deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Nurul Izzah had garnered significantly more votes than the Economy Minister.

According to the unofficial tally, Nurul Izzah secured 9,803 votes, while Rafizi received 3,866.

The party’s leadership elections were conducted today from 8am to 5pm.

Meanwhile, a source close to Rafizi also confirmed the unofficial result.

The official results will be announced by PKR election committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here at 9pm today.

Meanwhile, in the race for the vice-president posts, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is currently in the lead.

He is followed by PKR deputy information chief 1 Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang. — Bernama