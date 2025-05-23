KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the acid attack on a spa operator in Bachok, Kelantan last Saturday.

According to Berita Harian, Bachok District Police Chief Superintendent Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said the 45-year-old man was detained in Kuala Krai last night.

“The suspect is a friend of the woman who was arrested on Monday afternoon. This brings the total number of arrests to two so far.

“He will be brought before the Kota Baru Magistrates’ Court this morning for a remand order,” he said when contacted by the national daily.

In the incident, which took place last Saturday, 27-year-old spa operator Nor Faziera Muda was splashed with acid by three individuals and had to undergo six hours of surgery.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat yesterday confirmed the arrest of a 38-year-old woman in connection with the case.

She was detained in front of a rubber factory in Kuala Krai at around 4pm on Monday.

“The arrest was made during a joint operation by the Special Investigation Division (D9) of the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters and the Criminal Investigation Division (BSJ) of the Bachok District Police,” he said.

The suspect, who works at a rubber factory, has no prior criminal record. Police also seized a Perodua Myvi, a mobile phone and a car remote.

Superintendent Mohamad Ismail said the motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

“We have shown the victim a photograph of the arrested woman, but so far she has said she does not recognise her,” he added.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the incident was driven by jealousy, revenge, debt, or another motive.