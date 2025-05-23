KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — More people across the world, including in Malaysia, now see China as a more positive influence on global affairs than the United States.

According to Ipsos’ latest global survey, 49 per cent of respondents viewed China favourably, overtaking the US which saw its global approval dip to 46 per cent.

This marks the first time since 2018 that China’s perceived global influence has surpassed that of the United States.

The findings also revealed a sharp decline in confidence towards the US from its own allies, including Japan, South Korea, and Canada.

In Malaysia, positive views of the US dipped slightly to 49 per cent, still higher than some neighbouring countries such as Singapore and South Korea.

China, by contrast, continues to receive stronger approval in the region, including from Malaysians, who rated it more positively than the US.

An Ipsos chart shows the percentage of respondents saying which country will have an “overall positive influence on world affairs.

Ipsos attributed the US reputation slump to concerns over potential tariffs and an intensifying trade war, which have unsettled many economies.

Malaysians, however, remain relatively upbeat about the national economy, even as global consumer confidence shows signs of weakening.

The survey noted that Malaysia’s Consumer Confidence Index has held steady since late 2024, diverging from the global downtrend.

Researchers described Malaysia’s current mood as “cautiously optimistic,” though they warned that uncertainty may rise in the months ahead.

Ipsos suggested that this optimism may represent a “calm before the storm” as geopolitical tensions continue to evolve.

The global survey gathered responses from over 22,000 online adults across 29 countries between March and April 2025.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the “Liberation Day” tariffs, a sweeping set of reciprocal tariffs aimed at correcting what his administration described as decades of unfair trade practices disadvantaging American manufacturers and workers