SANDAKAN, May 23 — Two former bank officers have been remanded for seven days to assist in investigations into the alleged approval of RM11.3 million in loans using falsified documents between 2022 and last year.

Magistrate Siti Aisyah Umar Baki granted the remand order until May 29 following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here today.

The two are the latest to be detained in connection with the case.

Yesterday, five men, including four bank officers, were remanded for seven days until May 28.

All suspects are believed to have conspired to solicit and receive RM300,000 in bribes from a company owner in exchange for approving 39 loan applications backed by forged supporting documents.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrests, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama