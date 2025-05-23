ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the Johor Special State Development Meeting at Bangunan Dato’ Jaafar Muhammad, Kota Iskandar here.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, arrived at 10.15 am and was greeted by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar

Also present were Economy Ministry secretary-general Datuk Nor Azmie Diron, Finance Ministry deputy secretary-general Datuk Zamzuri Abdul Aziz, Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani and other state government leaders.

The meeting lasted for about an hour.

Anwar, who is also the PKR president, is scheduled to attend the 2024-2025 Keadilan National Congress at Berjaya Waterfront Hotel, Johor Bahru at noon before performing Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek Ar-Raudhah Kampung Dato’ Onn, Johor Bahru.

In the evening, the Prime Minister is slated to officiate the 2025 Johor MADANI Rakyat Programme at Toppen Shopping Centre, Johor Bahru before presenting the keynote address and launching the 2024/2025 Keadilan National Congress at the Persada International Convention Centre in Johor Baru tonight. — Bernama