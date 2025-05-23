KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has dismissed criticism over his contract extension, saying he is used to public disapproval.

“I’m someone people don’t like,” he was quoted as saying by Harian Metro when asked about the backlash during a press conference at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday.

“This is a free country. You can do whatever you like.”

Azam’s reappointment for a third term has drawn criticism from various quarters, including figures from both the government and Opposition.

He first assumed the role in March 2020 and has now had his tenure extended for another year, effective from May 13.