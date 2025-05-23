JOHOR BARU, May 23 — PKR information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil is currently leading the race for a Central Leadership Council (MPP) seat in today’s party election.

According to a party source, Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, is currently in the lead, followed by Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim; political secretary to the Prime Minister, Chan Ming Kai; Sentosa assemblyman Dr Gunaraj George and Perak PKR secretary Mohd Azlan Helmi.

The central leadership election, including for 20 MPP posts, took place from 8am to 5pm today.

Central Election Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa told the media yesterday that the results for the MPP election could be known as early as 9pm tonight. — Bernama